WA: Link Transit board passes budget to include expansion plans

Link Transit’s board of directors approved a $19.3 million operating budget for this year to cover plans for expanded service on weekdays and weekends, including new Sunday service.

Bridget Mire
The Wenatchee World, Wash.
Jan 24th, 2020

WENATCHEE — Link Transit’s board of directors approved a $19.3 million operating budget for this year to cover plans for expanded service on weekdays and weekends, including new Sunday service.

That’s up from $15.6 million for last year’s operating budget.

Voters in August passed a 0.2% local sales tax increase that will go toward the expansion. It’ll be phased in, with a 0.1% increase this year and another 0.1% increase beginning in January 2022.

Link General Manager Richard DeRock told the Wenatchee City Council Jan. 9 that’s expected to bring in about $3.56 million per year — or more if the economy continues going strong.

The board approved the 2020 budget in a packed room Tuesday. Several people who campaigned for the tax increase spoke out in support of passing the budget.

Leavenworth resident Linda Kelly said she volunteered on the campaign and occasionally rides the bus. Many workers in industries like agriculture and tourism rely on public transit, she said.

“Link expansion gives people like these, as well as others who may not be able to drive due to physical limitations, more options to work jobs and fill business needs in this era of historically low unemployment,” she said. “Thus, our key industries and business owners are supported through Link’s expanded service. Furthermore, living in Leavenworth, any options to better move tourists during the busy seasons is welcome, as the traffic issue can become critical on holiday weekends.”

Expanded service would begin in July. Most of the plan is the same as what was presented at the Jan. 9 council meeting, with some changes:

  • Additional service on Saturdays
  • Wenatchee, 34 trips
  • Cashmere, one trip
  • New service on Sundays
  • Wenatchee, 24 trips
  • Wenatchee/East Wenatchee, 24 trips
  • Leavenworth shuttle, 10 hours

Link estimates the expansion would require 13 additional coach operations, four operations support employees, three maintenance workers, a human resources aide, a planning services manager and a planning assistant.

Some audience members expressed concern that the board might forego expansion, despite the fact that the tax increase received 55.66% approval in Chelan and Douglas counties combined.

“As a board member, it is our responsibility to ensure that the organization is sufficiently using the funds given them by the taxpayers,” said Board Chair Randy Agnew, Rock Island’s mayor. “I don’t think the board had any intention of saying, ‘Let’s not do the expansion,’ but we are not intimately familiar with the day-to-day operations. We basically, in my opinion, needed more understanding and explanation of why we’re suddenly doubling staff before we go through with it.”

Jac Cates, of Wenatchee, was one of a couple of people to oppose the expansion at Tuesday’s meeting. He said he lives in the middle of three routes.

“Literally one foot from my house, there’s a bus stop,” he said. “I decided to do a little study, so I got up on Dec. 26 — figured people would be riding the bus, returning gifts — (and saw) 33 buses, four passengers. Two weeks ago Tuesday, I did the same thing and there was 36 buses, 11 passengers.”

Link is looking to hire a consultant to evaluate its current fixed-route service and develop options for future service plans.

———

©2020 The Wenatchee World (Wenatchee, Wash.)

Visit The Wenatchee World (Wenatchee, Wash.) at www.wenatcheeworld.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Bus
CA: Bay Area traffic is terrible, so why are fewer people taking transit?
Ridership across the Bay Area’s public transportation systems fell by 5.2 percent between 2016 and 2018, according to a study from UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies, with the region’s residents taking 27.5 million fewer transit trips per year.
Jan 24th, 2020
Jaunt
Jaunt announces all-electric transit vehicle
The vehicle is fully accessible, holds 10 passengers and can last 120 miles on a single charge.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Fta
FTA announces NOFO for FY2020 Low-No Program
Proposals will be accepted through March 17.
Jan 23rd, 2020
CHINA: Chinese city of Wuhan shuts down public transit, airport to halt spread of virus
The Chinese metropolis at the center of the outbreak of a deadly new virus will impose tough restrictions on the movement of its residents out of the city starting Thursday in a bid to halt the spread of infections, state media reported.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Metro Transit is looking to make NexTrip, its service that provides real-time bus schedule information, more accurate.
MN: Metro Transit aims to make NexTrip more reliable
Metro Transit’s NexTrip is an extremely popular service, accessed nearly 80 million times last year by transit users looking for real-time bus information.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Bud Fears
Q’STRAINT/Sure-Lok transportation safety industry veteran Bud Fears retires
Jan 23rd, 2020
Fta Grant For Sta Central City Brt
FTA awards Spokane Transit’s Central City Line BRT $53.4 million
The funding is provided through the Capital Investment Grants Program.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Rochester RTS expands zero-emission mobility with Xcelsior CHARGE buses from New Flyer
The 10 new buses will help implement more efficient mobility for the greater Rochester region.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Routemap 20190327 Hazel R01 Metro Transit Metro Gold Line
FTA gives environmental clearance to Minnesota Metro Transit BRT project
Metro Transit’s Gold Line BRT will connect Woodbury, Oakdale, Maplewood and Landfall to St. Paul.
Jan 22nd, 2020
San Jose Airport Shuttle Batteryelectric Credit San Jose Airport
CA: San Jose airport has nation's largest fleet of all-electric buses. So why is it still using gas?
The conversion of the city's airport shuttles was supposed to mark the first step toward a highly-touted broader citywide goal of putting an electric engine in every shuttle and bus in San Jose.
Jan 22nd, 2020
CA: Marin Transit weighs changes in fares, services
Marin Transit will decide next month whether to implement several fare changes for its specialty transit services as well as expand eligibility for its low-income fare benefits.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Nova Scotia Gov Twitter
New transit service coming to New Glasgow and Stellarton
The three-year pilot will be operated by Pictou County Transit.
Jan 21st, 2020
TX: Uptown BRT pushed back to July start, as Metro preps for lengthy transit testing period
Opening day for Houston's first bus rapid transit line has been pushed back to mid-summer as construction enters the final steps along most of the route before reaching a three-month testing period.
Jan 21st, 2020
NY: NYC bus ridership fell for sixth straight year in 2019, hit lowest level in decades
Bus ridership in the city plummeted for the sixth straight year in 2019, hitting its lowest level in decades as commuters frustration has grown over slow, unreliable service.
Jan 21st, 2020