TX: Uptown BRT pushed back to July start, as Metro preps for lengthy transit testing period

Opening day for Houston's first bus rapid transit line has been pushed back to mid-summer as construction enters the final steps along most of the route before reaching a three-month testing period.

Dug Begley
Houston Chronicle
Jan 21st, 2020

Jan. 17--Opening day for Houston's first bus rapid transit line has been pushed back to mid-summer as construction enters the final steps along most of the route before reaching a three-month testing period. 

Service is expected to start no earlier than July, said Tom Lambert, CEO of Metropolitan Transit Authority. That is four months later than the March opening officials predicted in mid-2019, the result of some construction delays and the desire to test more of the system at once.

"Until you get the whole corridor lined up, you really can't deliver the service the way it is intended," Lambert said.

The setback is the latest for the project that at one time was scheduled for completion at the end of 2018. Delays in the relocation of utilities along Post Oak -- practically rebuilt between Richmond and Loop 610 -- and other hiccups held up progress. Workers also had to redo some curb work after inspections showed the bus-only lanes in the center of the street were too narrow.

Though riders will experience the bus service as a single rapid transit route from Metro's Northwest Transit Center north of Interstate 10 to a new transit center along Westpark Drive -- primarily along bus-only lanes along Loop 610 and in the center of Post Oak -- the path involves five different projects, built by different public entities.

That includes the new transit center taking shape along Westpark, now expected to finish in March, that Uptown and transit officials view as a major hub for buses.

Work on the Post Oak lanes mostly is complete, according to John Breeding, executive director of the Uptown Houston Management District, which rebuilt the road and led efforts to add transit to the area.

Construction continues, however, on the elevated busway that will carry the BRT service from Post Oak north along Loop 610 before reconnecting the buses with North Post Oak. Work on the $58 million busway, developed by the Texas Department of Transportation, is expected to finish by the end of March, TxDOT spokeswoman Emily Black said.

Testing in earnest can only happen along the line with the Post Oak and busway portions complete, Lambert said.

Transit expect testing to take 90 days to ensure buses, traffic signals and all aspects of the service are in working order and operators are accustomed to the lines before passengers hop aboard. Officials also work on contingency plans, such as how to detour buses if necessary between all of the eight stations and proper timing so buses arrive every 10 minutes, as planned.

"The whole idea is, no matter what happens in that alignment, we all know what to do," said Andy Skabowski, chief operations officer for Metro.

Complexities Remain

Finishing the two main components of the bus lanes, however, is only part of the juggling act. The massive rebuild of the Loop 610 and I-69 interchange weighs heavily on how the system operates.

At the interchange, where the frontage roads for Loop 610 descend into underpasses on each side of the freeway, workers are expediting the lanes in the hopes that buses will not need a circuitous detour around the construction zone.

North of the busway, meanwhile, Metro is redoing the street for direct bus lane access to a rebuilt Northwest Transit Center, which will become a major hub for commuters. It is expected that many commuter buses along I-10 will add a stop at the transit center, so someone could transfer from a park and ride route to the rapid service, easing vehicle trips into Uptown. The new transit center and direct connection to it along North Post Oak are expected to open in December.

The biggest changes for many commuters will be at the southern end of the new bus lanes. The Westpark/Lower Uptown Transit Center moves the major Metro park and ride transfer spot to Westpark, just south of I-69 east of Rice Avenue, where a new T-ramp towers over the freeway to the top of the garage.

Just as the north end is expected to draw new use, the Westpark transit center also is expected to evolve as a hub for Metro's growing park and ride system.

"Some of their runs will stop here and continue downtown," Breeding said.

Because of the rapid transit, the Westpark depot is a rarity among local transfer spots, said Ramesh Gunda, who oversaw engineering for the new transit center.

Commuter buses, he said, will use the top of the three-level parking garage, while rapid services and local buses will enter from Westpark to use ground-level platforms and bus bays.

Gunda said the transit center can be a place to access faster trips downtown as other commuters head into Uptown.

"You use the seat twice," Gunda said of the ability of commuter buses to serve multiple uses between key locations.

The challenge for Metro is to make those added connections without significant more time or complications, riders said.

"If it seems unnecessary, I don't think people will like it," said frequent park and ride user John Gibson, 49, of Mission Bend, north of Sugar Land.

dug.begley@chron.com

___

(c)2020 the Houston Chronicle

Visit the Houston Chronicle at www.chron.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.


More in Bus
The COMET expands services in Batesburg-Leesville and Lexington starting Jan. 23
The service will provide three tips to West Columbia and two trips to Batesburg-Leesville.
Jan 17th, 2020
Rev Group
REV Group’s commercial and recreation segments partner with LiquidSpring Smart Suspension
LiquidSpring is an active suspension system utilizing variable spring rates.
Jan 17th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 01 16 At 10 44 00 Am
Chicago Transit Board approves two new bus pilots
The CTA will realign its #52 and #94 routes, as well as extend the #157 route to provide more efficient service and improved transit connections.
Jan 16th, 2020
Avta Byd Electric Buses Credit Avta
AVTA electric buses reach two-million-mile mark
More than 55 percent of the authority’s active buses in December were electric.
Jan 16th, 2020
WisDOT announces second round of VW Transit Capital Assistance Grants available
A total of $20 million has been made available and preference will be given to communities or routes that are determined critical to connect employees with employers.
Jan 16th, 2020
BC Transit issues RFP for full driver door installation
The doors, which will be designed and manufactured by Arow Global Corporation, will be installed on its entire fleet and cost approximately C$6.5 million.
Jan 16th, 2020
Nearly $5 million has been awarded through the FTA&apos;s Tribal Transit Program.
Nearly $5 million in funding awarded through FTA’s Tribal Transit Program
This round of grants will provide funding to 39 projects in 20 states.
Jan 16th, 2020
MI: Transit leaders consider proposing 1.4-mill tax for November ballot
Regional transit leaders are considering a 1.4-mill property tax proposal that could go before Washtenaw, Oakland and Wayne county voters in November.
Jan 16th, 2020
Capital Metro&apos;s Manor Pickup zone.
TX: Manor bus pickup service expands due to high demand
Travis County is expanding bus service in Manor after ridership through Capital Metro's on-demand pickup service has nearly quadrupled since June.
Jan 16th, 2020
CA: Lodi routes may be cut: Public hearing on Friday
In California, the average price of gas has climbed to $4.18 per gallon, while around the country the national average sits at $2.65. With the cost of living continuing to soar, many have utilized public transportation to reduce out-of-pocket expenses.
Jan 16th, 2020
DDOT revitalizes Detroit mobility with new transit buses from New Flyer
The department has placed its third order from a five-year contract for 26 Xcelsior buses.
Jan 15th, 2020
Tri Met
Improvements to TriMet’s Line 19 gets riders home up to six minutes faster
TriMet’s fall 2019 route adjustment was part of the bi-annual service improvements plan.
Jan 15th, 2020
La Metro 2
L.A. Metro releases frequent bus service plan for NextGen Bus Plan
The plan would have buses arrive every five to 10 minutes for 83 percent of riders compared to the current 49 percent.
Jan 15th, 2020
MN: North Mankato sees increased ridership, costs in transit
North Mankato plans to continue its expanded busing hours and its dial-a-ride service through RubyRide this year, but ongoing questions over ridership and financial viability could persuade the city to change lanes in a few years.
Jan 15th, 2020