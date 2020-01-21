NY: NYC bus ridership fell for sixth straight year in 2019, hit lowest level in decades

Bus ridership in the city plummeted for the sixth straight year in 2019, hitting its lowest level in decades as commuters frustration has grown over slow, unreliable service.

Clayton Guse
New York Daily News
Jan 21st, 2020

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority counted roughly 546 million MetroCard swipes on its local and select bus routes last year, according to data released by the agency last week. That’s a 25% decrease from 2008, when the bus network provided a whopping 734 million rides.

Craig Cipriano, the acting head of buses at NYC Transit, told the Daily News that several factors contributed to the troubling trend, including street congestion that slows buses to a crawl, competition from e-hail services like Uber and Lyft, and the surging popularity of cycling.

High rates of fare evasion on buses — which the MTA says is around 20% — also skews the figures because “ridership numbers are calculated by MetroCard swipes,” Cipriano said, adding that “bus ridership is declining nationwide.”

But transit experts say the issues with the city’s buses run much deeper than that.

Eric Goldwyn, a researcher at NYU’s Marron Institute, said a decision by the MTA in 2010 to eliminate 34 bus routes has had lasting impact on ridership.

Goldwyn also noted the financial crisis in 2008 and a surge of app-based for-hire vehicles in 2015 both correlated with big declines in bus usage.

But even as the city’s economy improved and lawmakers imposed stiff regulations on Uber and Lyft, bus ridership has continued to slide.

“I don’t think a lot of those drops came back, and I think that a lot of people who were using the bus back then never got back on,” said Goldwyn. “You had the introduction of select bus service over the last decade, but that’s also concerning. In the face of these new services, ridership continues to decline. Those new services are not doing enough to mitigate the impacts of congestion.”

Cipriano said the agency has big plans to make buses a more attractive option for commuters — but warned that progress depends on giving buses more of a priority on city streets.

The bus chief said the city’s plans to paint more bus lanes this year should help improve service, and pointed to the MTA’s ongoing efforts to completely redesign its bus networks with an eye towards speed and efficiency as a way to attract more riders.

The expansion of technology called transit signal priority, which flips stoplights to green when a bus approaches, will also allow for quicker bus commutes, Cipriano said.

“My vision would be for each of those bus lanes to be like 14th St." where new regulations that restrict car traffic on the street have led to a surge in ridership along the crosstown corridor, Cipriano said.

Still, Riders Alliance spokesman Danny Pearlstein said the MTA is late to the party when it comes to overhauling its bus service — and said cowardly politicians have contributed to slow bus speeds.

“Cities like Houston and Barcelona got on the bus improvement bandwagon sooner, and turned thing around even in the face of heavy congestion from for-hire vehicles,” said Pearlstein. “We believe the tools in the toolbox are sharp, and they (the MTA and the city) need to take them out and use them. The MTA needs the backing of the political class to do that.”

