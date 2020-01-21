NC: Transit routes rolling steady

Jan. 18--Haywood County Public Transit buses are rolling steady after their first few months on the road.

"After three months of operation, we're close to 900 riders on this route, and that's before any kind of major marketing campaign," said Haywood Public Transit Director Si Simmons. "We feel real good about what we're doing."

The bus routes -- Mountaineer West and Black Bear East -- began running at the end of September 2019, both starting from the Mountain Projects building on Asheville Road at the top of each hour from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For $1 cash per ride, the east route covers Canton and Clyde, while the west route navigates the greater Waynesville area, Simmons told the Haywood County Board of Commissioners Jan. 6.

"The response has been tremendous," Simmons said. "The west is performing slightly ahead of the east, but we're still trying to modify those locations that we're stopping at in Clyde and Canton."

Making adjustments

Routes are being fine-tuned to best accommodate ridership, Simmons said, but the numbers so far indicate there is a significant community need for the transit service.

"The Mountaineer has done a real good job of publicizing that, and we've got brochures at different locations around the county," Simmons said. "We do plan on a major roll-out with some bells and whistles."

An $11,000 grant from Haywood Health Foundation enabled the purchase of two bus stop shelters, which will be placed once locations are determined, Simmons said. Macon County Transit also donated three shelters, in addition to the ones already placed at the Hazelwood Ingles and Waynesville Walmart.

A new east route bus should be on the road shortly, and frequent riders will soon be able to purchase monthly passes for unlimited rides, Simmons said. Most passengers are regular riders who use the service several times per week, the bus drivers said.

"Waynesville is a little bit more populated with it than we are in Canton, in Canton they're just starting to get used to it," said east route driver James Baker. "Once it catches on, people should realize for $1 a ride, you can't beat it."

Baker said ridership in the Canton and Clyde areas is starting to pick up as word gets out about the service's existence.

On the west route, Walmart, Hazelwood Ingles and Waynesville Plaza have emerged as some of the most popular stops, said driver Ron Thomason.

"I think the cost of it is very affordable," Thomason said. "Mostly I have people going to work, and stuff like that too -- they love it, so far they really like it."

Thomason said he will stop for pedestrians to ask if they need a ride, but sometimes people don't have a dollar to spare.

One rider, Terry Barnes, uses the transit routes daily to get back and forth from work, and to go grocery shopping.

"I think it's a great service," Barnes said. "It's a lot easier to get around, it really is."

Another rider who uses the service three or four times per week to get back and forth from Clyde to Waynesville described the transit routes as a blessing.

The routes run Monday through Friday, except holidays, and do not operate if Haywood County Schools close during times of inclement weather. For more information, search for past news coverage on www.themountaineer.com, or find Haywood Public Transit online at www.haywoodtransit.com.

"Glad to hear it's going well," said Commissioner chairman Kevin Ensley.

