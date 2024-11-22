CA: See the sleek, new ‘flying’ ferry coming to Lake Tahoe, cutting travel time across water

Lake Tahoe residents and visitors will soon notice a sleek, new, futuristic-looking vessel zipping across the water.

Touted as the world’s first electric hydro foiling ferry, the Candela P-12 is coming to Lake Tahoe.

“It basically works like a jet fighter, which is constantly balanced using ailerons,” Gustav Hasselskog, CEO and founder of the Swedish technology company Candela, said in a statement. “The principle of the P-12 is the same, except our wings fly in water instead of air.”

The P-12 is the fastest electric vessel in the world and boasts a longer range and lower operational costs than diesel-powered vessels, the company said in a news release.

That means the electric ferry will reduce travel times for Lake Tahoe locals and visitors by providing a new north-south connection across the lake, while cutting emissions, according to Candela.

Millions of people visit Lake Tahoe every year to enjoy a wide range of sightseeing, hiking, skiing and swimming activities, but road congestion has become a problem. Travelers often get stuck in a long line of cars circumnavigating the 72-mile loop around the lake. Road closures and heavy snow can make the trip more difficult.

Candela and FlyTahoe are introducing the zero-emission vessel that is expected to provide a 30-minute, cross-lake service estimated to cut travel time in half compared to car trips.

The company did not specify when the ferry will begin operations in Lake Tahoe.

The Candela P-12 was recently launched into service by Stockholm’s public transportation company. The 30-seat vessel is large enough to accommodate skis, snowboards and bikes.

It uses computer-guided underwater wings — known as hydrofoil technology — to smoothly “fly” above the water’s surface at high speeds, unaffected by waves and winds, the company said.

Because the wings lift the hull above the water, the technology reduces drag and cuts energy consumption by an estimated 80% compared to conventional vessels, according to Candela.

Passengers prone to seasickness don’t need to worry, the company said, because sensors and software balance the craft.

The P-12’s cruising speed of 25 knots, or 30 mph, is the fastest for any electric vessel, Candela said. The FlyTahoe ferry will connect the northern and southern parts of the lake in under 30 minutes. Driving around the lake often takes more than two hours in the winter.

“It’s ironic that while millions, myself included, drive around Lake Tahoe to admire its beauty, the road sediment we generate contributes to the largest threat to the lake’s famous cobalt blue clarity,” Ryan Meinzer, founder and CEO of FlyTahoe said in a statement. “Our service will provide a faster transport than cars or buses, while keeping Tahoe blue.”

Since the P-12 flies above the water, it creates dramatically smaller wakes at high speeds, according to the news release. Wakes from conventional vessels can cause damage to docks and moored boats and disrupt smaller vessels, such as paddleboards and kayaks.

The lack of wake led to a speed exemption for the P-12 in Stockholm.

