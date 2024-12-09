MN: RPT GO microtransit sees tweaks, offers free rides

Less than two months after the launch of Rochester Public Transit's on-demand transit service "RPT GO," the southeast Rochester microtransit pilot program is being tweaked to add services.

The changes come with a free round-trip offer through the program largely funded by state and federal transportation grants.

The program that offers individualized service for $3 in a triangular area south of U.S. Highway 14, west of 50th Avenue Southeast and east of Badger Run Creek, is adding the Rochester Public Library as an available hub to connect to citywide transit services.

The library location replaces the Graham Park hub, and the remaining hubs are located at Cub Foods Southeast, Rochester Community and Technical College, Mayo High School and Quarry Hill Park.

Service hours are also expanding to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. The change eliminated service between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. but offers more midday hours and an extra evening hour of service.

"We are excited to enhance RPT GO services to better meet our passengers' needs," RPT Mobility Coordinator Devin Laiho said in a statement announcing the service changes. "By extending service hours and adding the Rochester Public Library as a new hub, we provide improved access to the places users need and want to go."

RPT launched RPT GO as a one-year microtransit pilot program in October to test the option of allowing passengers to schedule a same-day ride or at the time they need it anywhere within a designated zone.

RPT customers can book rides using the RPT GO mobile app or by calling 507-328-7433. Throughout December, users can receive one free roundtrip ride by using the code RPTGOFREERIDE.

RPT GO is scheduled to run through July 2025. During the pilot program Route 217, which traces the perimeter of the microtransit zone, continues to operate.

___

(c)2024 the Post-Bulletin

Visit the Post-Bulletin at www.postbulletin.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.