TX: Metro prepped to assume funding for electric ride service in Second, Third wards

Jun. 24—Transit officials are poised to pick up the tab for another six months of funding on-demand rides around Second Ward and Third Ward.

If approved by the Metropolitan Transit Authority board on Thursday, the agency would spend $216,000 to allow the nonprofit Evolve Houston to continue operating shuttles Monday through Friday, within two roughly three-square-mile areas. Evolve contracts with RYDE, which uses electric shuttles to deliver free rides within the zone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"It could be a one minute ride or a 15 minute ride," said Michael Andrade, Metro's interim vice president of specialized services and operations.

Those so-called microtransit trips around a neighborhood have become of increasing interest to Metro. Officials said linking undeserved neighborhoods to better transit is a core priority of upcoming efforts, as transit officials pivot away from major projects such as the $2.2 billion University Corridor and toward smaller programs to improve bus shelters, increase service on some bus lines and in communities where smaller trips can be of big value to riders.

"We have to earn the right to grow," Metro board chair Elizabeth Brock has said repeatedly.

Growth in on-demand trips with RYDE has been slowed only by the ability to supply trips, said Casey Brown, president of Evolve Houston. This year, the system is averaging about 2,000 trips monthly — roughly 1,300 of those in Third Ward according to Metro. Those trips ferry about 2,500 passengers, Brown said, as a trip on RYDE could be multiple people, such as a mother and child headed to a store or appointment.

If more of the small six-passenger vehicles were available, Brown said, he believed use would be even higher. RYDE has declined some trips based on demand.

Metro's funding would keep the service operating beyond July 31, when the initial commitment from Houston city officials expires. Houston officials have applauded the project as a possible solution to neighborhood-centric trips — all without using any gasoline.

"This amazing service has tremendously helped many lives in the community," District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz said last year.

No changes are anticipated, Brown said, meaning users would still have to schedule rides via the RYDE app — no phone calls or hailing are allowed. Brown said officials are also exploring how best to serve disabled passengers. Currently, because the small electric vehicles do not have much space, the system cannot carry someone in a wheelchair.