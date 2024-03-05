NJ: Free rides available in N.J. city through new ride share service

A ride in New Brunswick could be free through March 12 if you download the Middlesex County RIDE On Demand app for a new service the county launched last week.

County officials started the app-based public transportation initiative Tuesday to address transit gaps where buses and trains are scarce or inefficient. New Brunswick is the first city in the county to participate in the one-year pilot program, officials said.

The service is free for the first two weeks for unlimited rides, then it will cost $3 per ride. The free rides began last week and end March 12.

Riders can use the app to book a car to pick them up in New Brunswick to get to work, appointments, stores or any other locations within the city.

The service is part of the county’s investment in transportation, said Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners Director Ronald G. Rios.

“This on-demand public transit service will provide our residents and visitors easy access to safe, convenient, reliable transportation at an affordable rate,” he said. “I encourage everyone in New Brunswick to take advantage of this low-cost microtransit option.”

The service is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The app is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It is run by Via, a TransitTech company, officials said.

When someone books a ride, Via’s algorithms will match other riders going in the same direction into one vehicle. Riders will be directed to a nearby corner for pickup and drop-off.

The new service “can transport riders safely and efficiently,” said Middlesex County Commissioner Charles Kenny, the chair of the county’s transportation committee.

“Especially, getting to and from major transportation services including train stations and bus stops,” he said. “This is an excellent extension of the County’s existing affordable transit options, and an example of our ongoing commitment to increasing mobility throughout the County.”

The service may expand to other municipalities in the county after officials review the pilot program’s results. It will not impact current transit services under the Office of Middlesex County Area Transit, called MCAT.

Other municipalities in New Jersey have similar microtransit options.

Via also operates in Jersey City in Hudson County. In January, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop touted the program’s success, saying it is approaching the two million rider milestone.

Established in 2020, the Jersey City program — which costs $2 per ride, or $2 plus 50 cents per mile, depending on the zone in the city — averages more than 14,000 rides per week, officials said.

In Trenton, officials launched an electric shuttle called “Go Trenton” last year for local rides costing $2. The initiative is the state’s first electric-powered shuttle system, officials said.

To download the app for Middlesex County, users should search “Middlesex County RIDE On Demand” in the App Store or Google Play Store, if they are iPhone or Android users.

For users without access to a digital device, rides can also be booked by phone at 732-655-6600.

For more information, visit middlesexcountynj.gov/RIDE.

