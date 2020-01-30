MA: Uber unveils first-of-its-kind feature to track public buses and trains in Boston

In an effort to combat worsening congestion in Boston, Uber on Wednesday launched a new feature allowing its riders in the city to track the status of public buses and trains.

Jan 30th, 2020

In an effort to combat worsening congestion in Boston, Uber on Wednesday launched a new feature allowing its riders in the city to track the status of public buses and trains. 

Beginning on Wednesday in Boston, Uber users can view the availability of public transit options on the home screen, allowing riders to click on stations and nearby bus stops and check real-time arrival times. Uber says Boston is the first region in the country to test the new feature.

“We are excited to give our riders in Boston a new way to access mass transit right from their app," the company said, in a statement. "Uber, and the cities in which we operate, share many of the same goals: reducing congestion and expanding access to transportation, and we look forward to continuing to partner with the MBTA and MassDOT to achieve those goals.”

A report released last year ranked Boston as the most congested -- and therefore densest -- cities in the country. State lawmakers have been grappling with proposed investments in the transportation system, including an $18 billion bond bill put forward by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration.

The new feature also comes as Baker is proposing increasing ride-hail service fees to raise revenue towards improving the safety and reliability of the MBTA, according to the State House News Service.

