CO: 'A game changer': RIDE Longmont takes off

Longmont officials gathered at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Kimbark Street Monday morning to celebrate the launch of RIDE Longmont, the city's new on-demand transit service.

"I'm so excited about it," said Mayor Joan Peck, who rode in one of the new RIDE Longmont vehicles Monday. "It is going to transform our city."

Whether it be to a local restaurant or bus stop, RIDE Longmont offers transportation service anywhere in the city 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

During the month of December only, service hours will be extended to midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and New Year's Eve.

Rides are also available to and from the new mobility hub at Interstate 25 and Colo. 119, which is served by Bustang.

"This service is a game changer for those who need a more direct, affordable option to get around the city," Phil Greenwald, Longmont transportation planning manager, said.

Greenwald noted how RIDE Longmont is an easy and affordable way to access the existing transit system, get to appointments, meet up with friends at a local eatery, go shopping or get to work and school.

Anyone can request a ride by downloading the RIDE Longmont app, which is available in most app stores, and creating an account. From there, riders will enter a pick-up and drop-off address and select a ride option that works best for them. Riders can specify if they need accommodations for a bicycle or wheelchair. The app will tell riders exactly where to meet the vehicle, which may be a short walk away.

A ride may also be requested by calling 970-538-9097 and most language preferences can be accommodated

Riders must be 13 years of age or older. Children under 13 may still ride but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Each ride costs $2. However, students, seniors and people with disabilities can ride for $1 per trip. All rides will be free through Jan. 9.

The vehicles are black with green highlights and white RIDE Longmont logos.

RIDE Longmont will benefit from $450,000 this year and $350,000 in 2025 and 2026 from RTD. The on-demand transportation service will also receive $1 million worth of federal funding.

Councilmember Shiquita Yarbrough, who is the council liaison to the city's Transportation Advisory Board, said Monday that she's heard from constituents about the need for more public transportation throughout the city and was hopeful that RIDE Longmont would help fill in those gaps.

"This is just the beginning. This is just the start," Yarbrough said. "It's here ... RIDE Longmont."

___

(c)2024 Buffzone, Boulder, Colo.

Visit Buffzone, Boulder, Colo. at https://www.buffzone.com/

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.