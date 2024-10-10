MN: 7 things to know about new Rochester microtransit service

A one-year microtransit pilot program hit the streets of southeast Rochester on Wednesday.

Dubbed RPT GO, the Rochester Public Transit program serves a triangular area south of U.S. Highway 14, west of 50th Avenue Southeast and east of Badger Run Creek, offering individualized on-demand service with a phone call.

"Instead of walking long distances to access transit, RPT GO will bring transit to you," Rochester Assistant City Administrator Ryan Yetzer said during Wednesday's launch event.

The pilot program, which launched in coordination with the city's Transit Week observances, is designed to serve neighborhoods that can require longer walks to the nearest bus stop.

"Microtransit delivers a more responsive, customized, and modern user experience for passengers," Transit and Parking Director Ia Xiong said. "RPT GO holds promise to make public transit more accessible to people traveling in southeast Rochester while delivering that service more efficiently and sustainably.

The pilot program will run through September 2025.

Here are a few things to know about RPT GO:

1) Rides must remain within the designated service area or related hubs.

Microtransit users can travel anywhere within the defined zone, which is largely defined as the area circled by buses on RPT's Route 217.

They also have the option to travel to one of five hubs to connect to additional citywide transit services.

The hubs are located at Cub Foods Southeast, Rochester Community and Technical College, Mayo High School, Quarry Hill Park and the Graham Park park-and-ride lot.

Transfer passes are available to access an RPT bus from an RPT GO ride, but riders will be required to pay both fares when transitioning from a fixed route bus to micro transit.

2) Quarry Hill Park hub created to address past requests.

Mike Collins, RPT's transit project manager, said using Quarry Hill Park as one of the five hubs provides a new transit connection to recreation opportunities in the city.

While the other four hubs offer nearby bus stops, Quarry Hill Park and Nature Center on the eastern edge of the has not been readily accessible by public bus, and residents have asked for an option to reach the park without needing their own transportation.

Collins said using existing connections in tandem with the new service will provide the opportunity to reach Quarry Hill from nearly anywhere in the city through public transit.

3) Rides must be scheduled on the day of use.

RPT GO allows passengers to schedule a same-day ride or book a ride at the time it is needed.

Customers can book rides using the RPT GO mobile app or by calling 507-328-7433. Links to the app are available on the program's website at https://tinyurl.com/4yh2duww.

Rides cannot be booked before the day of the ride to eliminate filling up the daily schedule and allow staff a chance to monitor real-time use and expectations throughout the pilot program.

Yetzer said the RPT team plans to continue to analyze use and make adjustments throughout the yearlong program, with the hopes of expanding it in the future.

4) Service is starting with limited hours.

As a pilot program, RPT GO will begin operating on weekday mornings from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and afternoons from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Collins said the limited availability provides the opportunity for a yearlong test with limited funds, while also providing service during peak periods.

5) Rides come with a flat fee.

Regardless of distance, a RPT GO ride will cost a passenger $3, with children younger than 5 and personal care attendants riding for free with a paid user.

Payment can be made by cash or check at the time of the ride or by the additional option of a credit card payment with the RPT GO app, which also allows users to track the location of the assigned vehicle before it arrives.

6) Testing is funded with state and federal funding.

RPT GO is operating with two electric mid-size SUVs and a hybrid fuel van that is wheelchair accessible, which were purchased as part of the program's budget of $831,250.

More than half the one-year expense — $465,000 — is coming from the Federal Carbon Reduction Program, and $250,000 in state funding is provided through the Minnesota Legislature's 2023 Transportation Omnibus Bill and the MnDOT Office of Transit and Active Transportation.

Rochester Public Transit is funding $116,250 of the program through local transit earnings, with no tax levy funds being used for the program.

7) More marketing is expected.

"We are eager to ensure community members are aware of RPT GO, and we have plans to actively market and communicate this pilot program in the coming year," Yetzer said.

He said use during the pilot program will be used to determine the viability of continued and expanded microtransit service.

