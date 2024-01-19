NJ: Asbury Park wants to revive its popular e-scooter rental program this spring

Asbury Park is hoping to resume its e-scooter program after the company operating the popular rentals suspended its U.S.-based operations.

Superpedestrian, the company that operated the e-scooters, announced last year it was shutting down its U.S.-based operations despite raising about $125 million to help manage its debt, according to a report by Tech Crunch. The company has since collected the e-scooters that had been distributed to cities across the United States, including Asbury Park.

The city has begun the process of seeking another vendor to supply the scooters, which Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn said blossomed into a popular way to get around.

Since the Jersey Shore town began offering the e-scooters about four years ago, they’ve been enjoyed by summer visitors and used as affordable transportation for high schoolers and young workers, Quinn said.

“Losing them has been a bummer,” Quinn said Wednesday. “Not having them at all has been something that we’re talking through ahead of things.”

The electric scooters were pulled from public use during the COVID-19 pandemic and, after that pause, a fleet of about 50 e-scooters produced by Superpedestrian were made available in 2021 with a $1 unlocking charge, plus 35-cent per mile fee.

Asbury Park used Zagster scooters for about eight months leading up to the COVID-19 outbreak, which contributed to the city’s decision to halt the scooter program in March of 2020.

Typically, the scooters are paid for through a mobile app, becoming usable after a payment is processed by the rider.

The battery-operated scooters typically can have maximum speeds of about 19 mph and often can often accompany riders on other forms of mass transit, according to the New Jersey Pedestrian and Bicycle Resource Center.

Anticipating heavy ridership returning with warmer weather, Asbury Park is seeking quotes from other e-scooter companies, Quinn said. “We are hoping to have a scooter company in Asbury by spring,” Quinn said.

Motorized scooters have become popular in major cities around the country, including Dallas and Atlanta. Asbury Park was one of New Jersey’s first towns to offer them as rentals, Quinn said.

Newark opted to retain its e-scooter roster last month following a pilot program despite a handful of resident complaints. The program logged about 1.45 million scooter rides over 2 million miles during a trial period that began in August 2021, officials said.

Americans took about 88 million trips through shared e-scooter programs between 2010-2016, according to data from the National Association of City Transportation Officials. Their use has boomed since then, totaling about 136 million trips in 2019, the agency’s data shows.

Proponents of e-scooters cite their affordability and zero emissions as reasons the vehicles have become increasingly popular alternatives to cars and other forms of public transportation.

