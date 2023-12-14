PA: Bethlehem to receive $10 million to revitalize Broad Street from heavy traffic passageway to pedestrian, biking corridor

A nearly $10 million grant from the federal government will allow Bethlehem to revitalize West Broad Street, adding protected bike lanes, enhanced crosswalks and public transport infrastructure.

A, $9.9 million from the Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program, created by the federal infrastructure law passed in 2022, will benefit the city as soon as next year.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Bethlehem mayor J. William Reynolds called the announcement a “historic day for Bethlehem” and touted the myriad benefits that will come from pedestrian improvements, from school children’s safety to increased foot traffic to small businesses.

“This 10 million dollars that we are receiving … is an opportunity unlike the city of Bethlehem has ever seen,” Reynolds said.

West Bethlehem stretches from First Avenue all the way to Pennsylvania Avenue on the border with Allentown, so around 1.5 miles of road will see these improvements. West Broad Street is one of the city’s busiest traffic corridors, and most of it has minimal sidewalk space and wide car lanes, making crossing the street as a pedestrian or biking on the road precarious.

Forthcoming changes to West Broad include crosswalk “bump-outs” which bring the sidewalk further into the road and creating a shorting crossing distance for pedestrians. The West Bethlehem area is home to seven schools, many of which are close to Broad Street, so the improvements will make safer conditions for students walking to school.

“These significant improvements toward the ease of getting to school will not only benefit those students but benefit our entire school district and community,” said Jack Silva, superintendent of the Bethlehem area school district.

The project will also add protected bike lanes, making cycling along West broad Street safer.

Sen. Bob Casey, Sen. John Fetterman and Congresswoman Susan Wild advocated for Bethlehem to receive the funding, Reynolds said. He thanked them and President Joe Biden for passing the infrastructure law that put forward millions for safer streets improvements.

“There are a lot of stories in the news right now about how Washington doesn’t work,” Reynolds said. “Well, there were a couple of days when they were working. When they passed the American rescue plan they were working, and when they passed the infrastructure plan, they were working.”

He also thanked Bethlehem city staff for being ahead of the curve on federal grant applications. Neighboring cities like Allentown and Easton were not eligible to apply for the grant because they had not formulated detail improvement plans, unlike Bethlehem, which first approved a Broad Street active transportation plan in 2021.

The $10 million grant will fully fund the recommended improvements. Reynolds said the city in 2024 will begin awarding contracts and finalizing plans for the improvements. Construction could begin as soon as late 2024, and the city expects to complete most of it by the end of 2025.

City leaders expect the construction will begin near first avenue and work its way west. Bethlehem will announce ahead of time traffic impacts and plans to hold community meetings to discuss those interruptions and share further construction details, Reynolds said.

Bethlehem expects to complete around $1 million of improvements on a separate portion of Broad Street, the east side between Center Street and Elm Street, including creating crosswalk bump-outs and extending the median.

Reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at [email protected].

©2023 The Morning Call. Visit mcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.