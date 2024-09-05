OH: Lorain County's new on-demand transit service sees strong ridership

Sep. 3—Lorain County's new on-demand public transit service has served more than 5,900 rides to the community since launching July 15, according to a news release.

This includes more than 2,400 rides in the city of Elyria and just under 3,500 in the city of Lorain in the six weeks of existence, the release said.

The goal of the Microtransit Pilot Program is to expand access to easy, affordable and eco-friendly mobility in the two cities by allowing community members to book on-demand shared rides through the viaLC app or by phone 440-901-5554.

The Microtransit Pilot Program provides a new way for residents, visitors and workers to travel to work, run errands, access health care, education destinations, transit hubs and more without relying on a private vehicle, according to the release.

A majority of trips connect to and from essential destinations, including grocery stores, local employers, schools and community resources, the release said.

The service unlocks a new sustainable form of mobility to complement Lorain County's existing mobility option — Lorain County Transit.

The service is powered by intelligent software from Via, the global leader in TransitTech, to match riders headed in the same direction into one vehicle and direct them to "virtual bus stops" within a short walking distance to minimize detours for others.

For seniors and disabled riders, direct destination rides are available in the app (select the menu item labeled "Discounted Fare" and toggle on the appropriate designation) or by calling 440-901-5554 request "address to address" routing for seniors or disabled with the booking agent

New figures underscore how the Microtransit Program has performed in its first six weeks.

It shows:

Average ride rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars

Average wait times are under 13 minutes

Average of three passengers per hour moved

How to ride

For residents who want a ride on the system, they must create an account

Download the Lorain County Microtransit app (viaLC) from the App Store or Google Play Store and follow the simple steps.

Alternatively, call 440-901-5554 to get setup assistance.

Book a ride

Riders must provide the pickup and drop-off addresses. Choose the desired ride by selecting "Book This Ride." Be sure to select the wheelchair icon if a wheelchair accessible vehicle is needed.

Meet the driver

Residents must check the app to find where to meet the vehicle at the "virtual bus stop," which may be a short walk from the address entered.

The service operates from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Regular fare rides are $2 each.

Discounted rare rides are available for disabled, low-income, seniors and youth for $1 each.

Veterans ride at no cost.

