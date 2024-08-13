CA: Dodger Stadium gondola project backers win round in court

LOS ANGELES — A judge on Monday, Aug. 12, rejected a lawsuit from opponents of the zero-emission Dodger Stadium to Union Station gondola project, which had been challenged by the petitioners on the basis of the adequacy of its environmental review.

The ruling by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maurice A. Leiter comes as Los Angeles turns its attention toward the 2028 Olympic Games and the region seeks to create a “car-free” Games. Zero Emission Transit and other proponents of the aerial tram say the project will provide the first permanent mass transit connection linking Dodger Stadium to the broader Los Angeles transit system.

The project is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2028 Olympics. The Los Angeles Parks Alliance filed a petition March 25 contesting the environmental review of the project.

“Today’s ruling — the third of three rulings by a judge in the project’s favor — underscores the widespread public benefits of the gondola project to the community, transit system and our environment,” said Nathan Click, spokesman for Zero Emission Transit.

The LA Parks Alliance, made up of several community-based organizations, including Friends of the LA River, Clockshop, Anahuak Youth Sports Association, Chinatown Community for Economic Development, and LA River State Park Partners, had argued in court that the EIR was done in piecemeal and did not reflect possible damage to a widespread area of northeast LA County communities and green space.

“The court’s decision against the LA Parks Alliance and in favor of Frank McCourt’s pet gondola project is alarming. We are committed to pursuing every legal avenue to prevent this gondola project from coming to fruition, including filing an appeal,” said Jon Christensen, a founder of the LA Parks Alliance.

The gondola project recently received a unanimous vote from the Los Angeles County Metro Board of Directors to approve its environmental review and move the project forward. A recent survey of Los Angeles County residents showed 72% support the project.

Zero Emission says the gondola would operate with zero emissions and would be the first aerial gondola transit system to include a battery-electric backup system and that the project’s approved environmental study found that it could reduce emissions by over 150,000 metric tons of greenhouse gasses over its lifetime.

The gondola would be free to ride for anyone with a ticket to a Dodger game and will also provide local benefits to those who live and work in the area through the Community Access Program, which would allow residents and employees of businesses close to the project to ride the gondola and connect to the regional transit system for Metro fare at no additional cost.

“This is exactly the kind of zero-emission transportation project we need more of in Los Angeles to connect a major venue and park to the regional transportation system,” said Suja Lowenthal, chairwoman of Zero Emission Transit. “This project provides benefits for all L.A. residents, but especially local residents.”

The LA Parks group had argued in letters to Metro and in demonstrations against the project that it would create a visual blight on many communities that would have to withstand steel columns holding up gondolas moving on wires in their neighborhoods. The group objected to a tower at the L.A. State Historic Park, saying it would take away green space and interfere with activities, such as kite-flying.

“We will not stand by and allow Frank McCourt’s gondola project to irreparably harm El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historical Monument, Union Station, Chinatown, and L.A. State Historic Park and the communities that surround them,” added Christensen.

Nearly 15,000 individuals and more than 400 businesses in Chinatown, El Pueblo and Lincoln Heights have signed up to support the project, which also has support the backing of organized labor, business and environmental advocates.