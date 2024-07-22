OH: Cleveland’s bicycle accessibility moves up national ranking, but still has room to improve

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland has pulled ahead of the national average for American cities in terms of how easy it is to ride a bike around town but still falls short in terms of meaningful access, according to the 2024 Best Places to Bike from PeopleForBikes.

The city of Cleveland received a score of 31, six points higher than the U.S. average of 25. This ranks Cleveland 874th out of 2,579 cities (66th percentile).

Last year, Cleveland received a score of 26, three points higher than the U.S. average of 23. This ranks Cleveland 740 out of 1,733 cities (57th percentile)

A low score (0-20) indicates a weak bike network, meaning a city lacks safe bikeways or has noticeable gaps in service. A high score (80-100) suggests that most common destinations are accessible by safe bike routes that serve people of all ages and abilities.

For larger cities like Cleveland, a score of 50 means it is becoming a great place to bike. Only 8% of U.S. cities made this threshold. Nearly half of U.S. cities scored 20 or below.

The PeopleForBikes bicycle network analysis measures how well bike networks connect people with the places they want to go in low-stress scenarios, mainly without significant detours or traffic. It covers more than 2,500 places in North America, Europe and Australia, and predominately devises scores using six criteria - people, opportunity, core services, retail, recreation and transit.

The people measure is based on how the bicycle network connects riders to residential parts of the city. Opportunity estimates how accessible schools and workplaces are through the network. Core services measure access to basic needs like grocery stores and hospitals. Retail measures access to major shopping centers. Recreation measures access to parks and off-street bike trails. Transit sees how well bike lanes interact and are combined with mass transit and major transit hubs.

Cleveland performs highest in the retail (53), recreation (37), people (29) and opportunity (28) categories. Core services (24) and transit (16) are the lowest-performing categories.

In Ohio, Cleveland ties with Cleveland Heights and Ravenna with its score of 31 and fares slightly better than Dayton (29), Columbus (27) and Cincinnati (25).

The top-performing Ohio city is St. Marys in Auglaize County, with a score of 76. St. Marys ranks 20th in the country, although St. Marys does not have a score in the transit category.

Other Greater Cleveland areas that were scored include Oberlin (69, and the top scorer the previous year), Kent (39), Avon Lake (38), Medina (36), Shaker Heights (32), Cuyahoga Falls (30), Akron (23) and Euclid (20).

The analysis suggests that larger cities have more difficulty changing their infrastructure to be more bicycle-friendly. The top places with a population of 300,000 or more are Minneapolis (71), Seattle (65) and San Francisco (64). Cleveland ranks 28th for bikable large cities.

The smaller the city in the United States, the more likely it will have a higher ranking. The top medium-sized U.S. cities are Davis (78) and Berkley, California (71), and Cambridge Massachusetts (72). The top small cities are Mackinac Island (99) and Harbor Springs, Michigan, and Provincetown, Massachusetts (96).

But international cities fare much better than the United States. The top international cities include The Hague in the Netherlands (89), Paris, France (87) and Brussels, Belgium (87).

To improve a city’s likability score, PeopleForBikes suggests setting speeds on residential streets at 25 mph or less, increasing safety protocols at intersections, having protected bike lanes, reallocating space to add more bike lanes, and increasing biking networks to everyday destinations.

See below for the complete bicycle network analysis of places with a population of over 300,000. Some readers may need to use this link instead to see the chart.

Zachary Smith is the data reporter for cleveland.com. You can reach him at [email protected].

