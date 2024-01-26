TX: DART expanding on-demand GoLink service with new pilots taking effect Monday

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is expanding its on-demand GoLink zone-to-zone service to three new areas beginning Monday.

The expanded pilot program aims to improve mobility in North Dallas, Rylie/ Kleberg and the Garland/ Rowlett area.

The North Dallas pilot will allow passengers to travel anywhere in DART’s Preston Hollow, North Dallas and North Central Dallas zones and to or from its Walnut Hill, Forest Lane, LBJ/Central and Royal Lane stations.

The Rylie/ Kleberg pilot will allow riders to travel anywhere within the Rylie and Kleberg zones, and to or from Buckner and Lake June stations. Riders can take the eastern pilot across the Southeast Garland and Rowlett service areas, and to or from Lake Ray Hubbard Transit Center and Downtown Rowlett Station.

The on-demand service was created with designated service areas in mind, DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles said, and customers who need to go beyond a zone must disembark and call for another van. The changes were meant to mitigate some of that, linking the zones within the respective pilot programs and allowing riders to travel across them for the same fare without transferring.

DART said the GoLink curb-to-curb service has proven to be popular in Plano.

The pilot programs offer service from 5 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Also set to take effect Monday are minor expansions to the following 11 GoLink zones:

Far North Plano

Keller Springs

Kleberg

Legacy West

North Central Dallas

North Central Plano

North Dallas

Preston Hollow

Rowlett

Rylie

Southeast Garland

Those changes would typically include something like expanding a service zone by a street or two based on rider feedback, Shattles said.

Part of DART Bus Route 216 also will be extended along Second Avenue from Elsie Faye Heggins Street to Dixon Street. The expansion restores direct service to Hatcher Station and the Dixon Circle neighborhood in South Dallas, along with other points previously served including the MLK Jr. Station and the Larry Johnson Recreation Center.

