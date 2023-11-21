GERMANY: Berlin plans magnetic levitation train as 5-kilometre pilot project

Berlin — Berlin plans to test a magnetic levitation (maglev) train on a 5-kilometre pilot route, according to a local political leader.

The maglev train is expected to be cheaper and quicker to build than a new underground railway line, according to Dirk Stettner, the chairman of Berlin's ruling centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU).

Another drawing point, especially in light of chronic staffing shortages at local public transit agency BVG, is that the maglev train will be driverless, Stettner said.

Berlin news outlets reported that the Social Democrats (SPD), the junior coalition partners in Berlin, have agreed to the plan.

Stettner stated that the test track would cost €80 million to €85 million ($87 million to $93 million) and will be financed from a special €5-billion fund for projects to combat climate change.

Stettner did not specify where the pilot route could run through the city. It is also not yet clear when construction will begin.

From 1984 to 1991, West Berlin had a short maglev train line, dubbed the M-Bahn, initially as a test project and then for a short time in regular operation. But the line was abandoned not long after reunification.

CDU politicians have raised the possibility of a new maglev several times in recent years, including as a connection to the new airport outside the city, but have been largely met with scepticism.

