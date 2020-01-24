CT: New Haven drive for autonomous vehicles moves forward

NEW HAVEN — Operated like an XBox, it would follow a digitally defined route, with a greeter instead of a driver taking staff and visitors around the shuttle loop between Yale New Haven Hospital’s main campus and the campus of St. Raphael.

That is the vision for an autonomous vehicle pilot program for New Haven, which would be one of four groups participating in the exercise under the state Office of Policy and Management.

Craig Lewis of Stantec in North Carolina, who has had a contract with the city for the past year to work on the growing use of autonomous vehicles and how New Haven might participate, explained the proposal to the City Plan Commission this week, along with Doug Hausladen, head of transportation, traffic and parking here.

The discussion at this point is to get sign off from the Board of Alders to allow Mayor Justin Elicker to formally apply for participation in the pilot, which is also being offered to Stamford, the University of Connecticut campus and Bradley International Airport. Stantec said the state is expecting New Haven to apply for the estimated year long study.

The topic was referred to City Plan by the alders, a standard procedure for grants and projects.

The commission voted 3 to 2 to recommend participation with Leslie Radcliffe worried about the proposed route and the safety of the riders and pedestrians in the area, while labor organizer Ernest Pagan said it feels like a program that puts drivers out of work and replaces them with cheaper greeters.

Commissioners Adam Marchand, Kevin DiAdamo and Chairman Edward Mattison voted in favor of applying for the pilot.

Lewis said there is a wide range of opinions on autonomous vehicles with some thinking they are right around the corner, while others don’t see them playing a big role for another decade.

Lewis said what is known is “the space we devote to our vehicles is pretty immense.” He did predict that the move to “electrification for mobility systems is something that is going to happen the quickest of anything.”

He pointed out that 40,000 people are killed every year in vehicular accidents, which is equivalent to deaths due to heart disease.

He said self-driving shuttles are already being used globally. He referred to them as buses without drivers or street cars without the cost. Typically they move 8 to 16 people and run three to 10 hours on a single electric charge. They usually measure 16 feet by 7 feet by 9 feet. Lewis said when they started this conversation with the city, there were only three manufacturers, but now there are seven and possibly up to 16 soon.

Lewis said choosing the hospital’s campus loop is a way to compare the traditional shuttle to an autonomous vehicle in terms of efficiency and cost. They looked at several routes in the same area and tried to avoid Legion Avenue as too busy.

He said they aren’t the quietest streets, but are the best for this type of operation.

The trip between the campuses would take about 20 minutes at between 13 and 14 mph for the 1.7 mile journey, which is competitive with walking. Vehicle storage will be an issue.

Lewis said, when the time comes, it is about a 3-4 month process to order and get them into operation. He said vendor costs vary widely. Lewis said all the programs around the country are pilots and users have not been charged.

Michael Piscitelli, the economic development administrator, complimented Stantae for thinking this through early and recognizing the need for the Parking Authority to be competitive.

“If this technology is going to roll out and be successful and be impactful, New Haven really needs to be in that mix,” Piscitelli said, referring to the state study.

Radcliffe asked what the city hopes to learn from the pilot.

“Ultimately, what the technology affords us is a cheaper way to deliver high-quality transit services,” Lewis said. The attendant now on these vehicles is there through federal regulations, but the position would eventually be eliminated.

Lewis said paying a driver represents about half the cost of typical bus service.

Lewis said billions of trips have already been made with projects in Canada, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Columbus, Ohio and Detroit. He said none of the vehicles have caused an accident. He said the only problem has been the public playing with the vehicles, by stepping in front of them to see if they will stop.

Hausladen toured the facility at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor to see how autonomous vehicles are designed and operated.

To Pagan’s point about drivers losing their jobs to this technology, Hausladen said the question of the impact on labor is an extremely important one. He said the estimates are somewhere in the range of 2 million jobs for truck drivers will be lost some time in the future.

But he also emphasized another angle.

“I think the most important thing about this is the safety elements and what can be increased in terms of access to the New Haven community,” Hausladen said.

He said right now every medical ride through the Greater New Haven Transit District costs $55. He said the regional rides program picks up people first come, first served, but there are not enough rides for those in need by the 13th of each month. He said possibly the autonomous shuttle could be an option for some.

Hausladen said the two or three shuttles they are talking about is not going to replace CT Transit or the Greater New Haven Transit District, but both are interested in the study.

“Everyone is interested in the technology because of its possibilities, but at the same time we are very wary of the safety elements and the future of what it means for our workforce. So it is is something we are walking into with our eyes wide open,” he said.

He said the application to OPM would authorize the city to have a pilot program in the future. Deputy Director of Zoning Jenna Montesano said she feels the application is about getting a seat at the table.

Radcliffe said she continued to have grave concerns for people during the pilot program, but not after the bugs have been worked out. She said there is a lot of pedestrian traffic in the area of the hospital campus loop trying to get across the street. She recommended testing someplace other than in traffic.

Hausladen said the benefit of being in the study is that they help shape the policy for the state and the country. He said it should also benefit the hospital, the largest employer in the state.

“Without being one of the test cities, our emergency operations personnel do not have a reason to get around the table and talk about emergency response plans for autonomous vehicles,” he said.

“This is not an approval to launch a driver-less transit system. This is an approval to be one of four cities that gets to be in the conversation with OPM talking about how do we best align the values of our commission in our city with the new technology coming out,” the transportation director said.

He said right now we only have questions, we don’t have answers without the OPM study.

Radcliffe said she didn’t know how many people would approve of the project knowing they would involuntarily be part of the test.

Mattison said he favors doing this in a planned way, because “if we don’t do that, what with free enterprise and all that, we could start seeing private people doing autonomous vehicles without all the endless study that you are planning.”

He praised the state for offering this opportunity. Mattison said when cars were first built, there were huge number of accidents because of a lack of planning.

Hausladen said attorney Kevin Cassini, a member of the corporation counsel’s staff, is offering a one credit course at Quinnipiac Law on the implications of autonomous vehicles for the insurance and medical industries.

Marchand said he agreed with Mattison on a planned approach to get in front of the expanding technology, but he had concerns about the size of the vehicles and the speed of other traffic on North Frontage Road. He also said the ultimate resolution has to be clear on what the authorization is for. Marchand said the mayor would have to come back if any contracts are up for a vote.

