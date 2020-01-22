MI: Driverless shuttle ridership ‘trending in a really good direction’ in Grand Rapids

Jan 22nd, 2020
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- If you’ve spent time in downtown Grand Rapids over the last few months, you’ve likely seen the white and green driverless shuttles motoring around. 

Josh Naramore, Grand Rapids’ Mobile GR manager, expects the ridership data to show even larger numbers for the end of 2019. Data for the final quarter of 2019, October-December, is expected to be available in February.

“Overall, the ridership continues to grow,” he said. “We’re trending in a really good direction.”

In late 2018, Grand Rapids began talks with May Mobility and partners from the private sector on bringing an autonomous shuttle to the city for a year as part of a $750,000 pilot program. The city paid $250,000 for the project, while May Mobility and private-sector partners picked up the remaining $250,000 each.

The vehicles hit the streets and began offering fare-free rides on July 25. Four vehicles are on the road at a time, with four more charging, Naramore said.

Shuttles traverse the existing 3.2-mile DASH West route with stops near more than 10 parking lots, as well as the David D. Hunting YMCA, Kendall College of Art & Design, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Van Andel Arena and Bridge Street Market.

The six-seat vehicles reach a maximum speed of 25 mph and arrive at each stop every 4-6 minutes on weekdays from 5 a.m. to midnight.

Vehicles drive themselves for the most part, though there is one seat reserved for the fleet attendant, who has access to emergency controls.

The shuttles served 7,059 rides in August and 8,019 in September in their first two full months. Ridership includes a lot of commuters in the morning and evening, and college students in the late morning and afternoon, Naramore said. Many users park their vehicles on the outskirts of town and take the shuttles downtown.

Grand Rapids and May Mobility have sought feedback from those who have used the free service that premiered in late July. That feedback has resulted in changes to the program.

In December, May Mobility added a wheelchair accessible vehicle that is available to meet a rider at a bus stop along the route upon request.

Beginning this month, the service also switched from a Tuesday through Saturday schedule to a Monday through Friday schedule -- the most popular feedback the city received regarding the service.

“Ridership was dwindling on Saturdays but there was a heavy demand on Mondays with lots more students and employees coming to the area," Naramore said.

Naramore said there hasn’t been any issues with the vehicles and dangerous weather conditions, though most precipitation has hit Grand Rapids on weekends when the vehicles aren’t in operation.

But he said the vehicles have operated in places like Providence, Road Island and Columbus, Ohio, and haven’t had issues with the winter conditions.

The DASH West -- one of two fare-free downtown bus routes -- has continued to see ridership increases as well, despite having more vehicles transported riders on the same route.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2019, the DASH West served an increase of 22,868 rides. In August and September -- the two full months with both types of vehicles driving the route -- the DASH West saw year-over-year increases of 11.8 and 9.7 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the DASH North’s ridership has exploded year-over-year. Each of the first nine months of 2019 saw an increase of at least 8,000 rides year-over-year, and eight of the nine months saw an increase of at least 145 percent.

Together, the two downtown area shuttle routes provided 142,462 more rides in the first three quarters of 2019 than the same time in 2018. The nine-month total rides was 442,793.

Ridership increases can also be attributed to the addition of weekend service and later weekday hours adopted in August 2018. The buses run:

Monday -- Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Thursday -- Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Rapid’s Silver Line route saw a decrease in ridership year-over-year for each month in January-September in 2019. The largest decline was in September, when the service dropped from 10,512 to 9,017 year-over-year.

City officials are beginning to discuss whether Grand Rapids will extend its autonomous vehicle pilot program beyond July 2020. Those conversations are just starting, but Naramore said he doesn’t think one year is enough time to fully evaluate the program.

The city has begun surveying riders and expects to have data on those results later this year. May Mobility continues to receive rider input as well.

